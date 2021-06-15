Covid: Full reopening of Isle of Man border to be postponed
- Published
The full reopening of the Isle of Man's border to residents in the UK and Channel Islands is to be postponed.
The scrapping of isolation and testing rules for arrivals had been due to take place from 28 June.
The postponement comes after it was announced England's lockdown measures would be extended until 19 July.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said any future decisions on relaxing the island's border restrictions would be "based on data, not dates".
Currently those travelling from the UK and Channel Islands who test negative for Covid-19 within 48 hours of arrival can leave isolation, while those from anywhere else, including the Republic of Ireland, must follow a seven-day isolation and testing regime.
'Tread carefully'
Under proposals due to be debated by Tynwald in the coming days, the current rules for travellers from the UK, Jersey and Guernsey would also be extended to those from the Republic of Ireland.
The change would mean the same rules were applicable to all jurisdictions within the Common Travel Area (CTA), which the government said represented "a low and acceptable level of additional risk".
In addition, the proposals would see those who have received their second dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccination at least two weeks before arriving from the CTA exempt from all isolation and testing rules.
Those eligible to enter would remain restricted to immediate family, partners, property owners, and those relocating for employment.
Mr Quayle said the Council of Ministers remained "firmly committed to restoring unrestricted travel within the British Isles" when it was safe to do so.
"We must tread carefully and not risk all we have gained, particularly as we complete our vaccination programme," he said.
If approved, the new measures would come into force on 28 June.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk