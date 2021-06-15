Residents relocated as Corrin Memorial Home to close
Residents at a private nursing home in the west of the Isle of Man are to be moved to alternative accommodation, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said the Corrin Memorial Home directors had indicated the home's insurance would expire on 19 July and they would stand down on 31 July.
Negotiations were ongoing to acquire the property, which is in Peel, for future use, he added.
The 21 residents are now being assessed for relocation to another facility.
The home's directors had previously said the private business was no longer financially viable.
'Urgent assessments'
At the May sitting of Tynwald, members voted to task the health department with working with the operators to ensure it would remain open for six months.
However Mr Ashford said it had become clear that the closure was "inevitable" and the relocation of residents needed to be "progressed immediately".
He said while "every effort has been made to meet the aspiration of Tynwald", the department's focus "must now be on helping to manage that process and ensure the welfare of residents".
He said: "Recent uncertainty has been unsettling for residents, relatives and staff, but there is now a clear course of action.
"The team is carrying out urgent assessments of each person's care needs, an essential first step in arranging their transfer to new facilities."
