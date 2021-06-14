Ramsey highstreet to reopen after unsafe building demolished
- Published
Part of the highstreet in Ramsey is due to reopen no later than Friday following the demolition of an unsafe building.
Parliament Street has been closed since May after structural surveys found Auldyn House posed a risk to the public.
The demolition took place over the weekend from the town's quayside.
Scaffolding on the pavement in front of the site of the former retail building will now be removed.
Work is now being undertaken to clear the site.
Temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions in place on West Quay are also due to be removed.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.