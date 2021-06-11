Licences available for Isle of Man medicinal cannabis exportation
- Published
People who want to produce medicinal cannabis for export from the Isle of Man can now apply for a licence to do so, the government has said.
In January Tynwald backed plans to legalise the process and appoint the Gambling Supervision Commission as regulator for the sector.
Regulations and guidance have now been drafted to allow the process to begin.
Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said it provided a "significant opportunity for economic development".
The rules only govern the production of products for export, and using the drug on the island remains illegal.
However, options to facilitate the importation of medicinal cannabis products, including pharmacists being able to fill private prescriptions issued by UK clinics, are currently being explored by the health department.
Mr Skelly said: "The new regulatory framework and guidance will offer stringent and flexible licensing of a broad range of cannabis products, which ranges from outdoor grown industrial hemp to indoor grown medicinal products."
The results of a public consultation held in 2019 showed that 95% of respondents were in favour of the plant being cultivated on the island for medicinal purposes.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk