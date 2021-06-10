Long Covid patients will be consulted, Isle of Man health body says
Health officials want to work with long Covid patients on the Isle of Man to help tailor services for the condition, Manx Care has said.
The health body said local input would be needed as it tried to establish a "comprehensive service for long Covid".
Covid Recovery Isle of Man founder Alice Quayle had called for patients to be involved after, she said, they had spent a year being "guinea pigs".
The health department would have the final funding decision, Manx Care said
A spokeswoman for the health body said:"The case for a comprehensive service for Long Covid will, once approved, need to be tailored for the island, and this process will involve engaging with groups such as Covid Recovery Isle of Man and others with an interest in this issue."
Local input would be needed to make sure the services met the needs of the island's community, she added.
There is currently no medical definition or full list of symptoms for long Covid and it is not known how many people on the island have the condition.
A business case to formally establish the long Covid service has been drawn up.
It was also designed to further develop services for those with chronic fatigue syndrome, which is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).
Health Minister David Ashford pledged to rollout a new approach to treating both conditions at Tynwald's May sitting.
