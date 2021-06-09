Minke whale: Amateur photographer captures breach off Isle of Man
Being close to a whale as it breached off the Isle of Man was a "bit scary", the amateur photographer who caught the "amazing" moment on camera has said.
Jane Young captured the minke whale's leap from the waters off Peel while out sailing with husband Paul on Monday.
The couple had hoped to see basking sharks, but instead spotted two whales about 1.5 miles (2.4km) off the coast.
Mrs Young, who is new to photography, said the "amazing experience" was "a sight to behold".
"We've seen basking sharks breach before, which is amazing, but we never ever thought we would see a minke whale breach like that," she said.
"It was just such a shock... and a bit scary at the same time."
Mrs Young said although she and her husband had been sailing from a young age, the experience was a "one-off" and one which she believed they would "never see again".
Jen Adams of Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said the "incredible encounter" was a "really unusual" sight in Manx waters.
Although minke whales commonly visit the island's waters between May and October, it is thought to be only the second time a whale breach has been photographed since 2006.
Ms Adams said breaching was "quite an unusual behaviour for minke whales in this part of the world".
"It's just amazing that she was able to be there in that moment to capture it," she added.
