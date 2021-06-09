Braddan road project centred on pedestrian safety, minister says
- Published
A six-week road project in the east of the Isle of Man will "lead to an environment where pedestrians feel safer", a minister has said.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said resurfacing in Braddan would cause commuters "some inconvenience", but was in response to community needs.
The work on Braddan Road will also see a pedestrian crossing outside Braddan School and changes to a bus lay-by.
The road is a key route to access nearby Noble's Hospital.
A one-way system, which will be in place between Braddan Bridge and Ballafletcher roundabout throughout the work was being put in place "in collaboration with the emergency services, and considers fully the needs of the Isle of Man Ambulance service" and the hospital, Mr Baker said.
Work is due to begin on 26 July and continue until the start of the autumn school term.
