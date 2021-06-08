Covid: Isle of Man border 'still on course' to reopen on 28 June
The Isle of Man is still "on course" to lift all Covid-19 border and isolation restrictions at the end of the month, the health minister has said.
A provisional date of 28 June was set for the border to open to UK residents in the government's exit framework.
The isolation period was shortened last month but a broadening of the groups allowed to visit was put on hold.
David Ashford said despite that, the full reopening of the border was "still the plan in place".
A final decision on the reopening of the island, based on the level of threat from the UK, would be made within the next two weeks, he added.
'Live with Covid'
The island's border was closed to almost all non-residents in March 2020, with only those granted special permission to enter permitted to visit.
Rules were changed to allow immediate family, partners and property owners from visit on 1 May, followed by a reduction in the isolation period from seven days to no more than two days on 17 May for those travelling from the UK and Channel Islands.
Mr Ashford said the island's approach to dealing with community cases would need to change as as the rules are relaxed further.
"We do have to recognise that as we move forward and we live with Covid, there will be community cases on the island, so it won't just all be from travel," he said.
"There will be occasions where there will be infection out there in the community going forward and we have to accept that fact."
The government's focus in introducing any future restrictions would be based on "pressures on the health service" and the risk of "serious illness and death" rather than cases in the community, he added.
