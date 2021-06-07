Busy Castletown route could be made one-way for a year
A busy route through the centre of Castletown could become one-way to traffic for up to a year.
Restrictions could be put in place on Castle Street to allow for scaffolding to be erected while building works are carried out at Derby House.
Although narrow in places the road is currently open to two-way traffic, including buses.
The Department of Infrastructure is now seeking views on the possible disruption during the private works.
A spokesman said permission to put the scaffolding in place, which would "restrict the road to such an extent that two-way traffic will not be possible", had been requested by the property owner.
Under the temporary changes, the carriageway would remain open to northbound traffic only and vehicles heading for Castletown Square would be diverted via the bypass road and Arbory Road.
People have until 18 June to submit their views to the government on the proposals.
