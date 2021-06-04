BBC News

Ben-my-Chree: Isle of Man's main ferry returns to service

Published
image captionThe Ben-my-Chree arrived back in Douglas Harbour on Thursday

The Isle of Man's main ferry is set to return to service after delays during its annual overhaul.

The Ben-my-Chree had been due to resume crossings in mid-May but was delayed after inspections found its stern tube bearings were more worn than expected.

The vessel's first passenger and freight journey will leave Douglas for Heysham, Lancashire, at 20:45 BST, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.

The ferry arrived back in Douglas Harbour on Thursday evening.

A Steam Packet spokesman said both the Manannan and MV Arrow, which had been undertaking the services, would "now be rested for a few weeks".

The fastcraft would resume its services to Liverpool on 1 July "subject to borders opening", he added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.