Ben-my-Chree: Isle of Man's main ferry returns to service
- Published
The Isle of Man's main ferry is set to return to service after delays during its annual overhaul.
The Ben-my-Chree had been due to resume crossings in mid-May but was delayed after inspections found its stern tube bearings were more worn than expected.
The vessel's first passenger and freight journey will leave Douglas for Heysham, Lancashire, at 20:45 BST, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The ferry arrived back in Douglas Harbour on Thursday evening.
A Steam Packet spokesman said both the Manannan and MV Arrow, which had been undertaking the services, would "now be rested for a few weeks".
The fastcraft would resume its services to Liverpool on 1 July "subject to borders opening", he added.
