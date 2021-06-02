Isle of Man government apologises for online census glitch
- Published
The Manx government has apologised for any "inconvenience or frustration" caused by problems with the island's census website at the weekend.
A spokesman said "technical issues" which prevented many people from accessing the online forms had since been fixed.
People had been encouraged to complete the poll, which is the first full census for 10 years, digitally.
Anyone who had problems with the online system has been urged to try again.
Unlike in previous years, people were sent a unique 10-digit code to access the census online, and paper copies of the form were only available if requested.
Anyone unable to access the online system can also contact the census office to complete it over the phone or in person.
Those who fail to submit details could face a fine of up to £1,000.
A government spokesman said the problems were on Sunday and Monday.
"The public are thanked for their patience and the government apologises for any inconvenience or frustration," he added.
More than 22,000 households had managed to complete the census by Tuesday.
People have until 14 June to submit information, which must reflect the makeup of the household on 30 May.
After that date reminder letters will be sent out, followed by officers visiting homes.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk