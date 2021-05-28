Covid: First vaccine doses to resume in mid-June on Isle of Man
Adults who have not yet been vaccinated on the Isle of Man will be offered their first doses of the Covid-19 jab at vaccination clinics next month.
Those under the age of 40 will be offered the Moderna vaccine on 14 June. People aged over 40 will be able to get the AstraZeneca jab the following day.
Health Minister David Ashford said the clinics were for "those who missed out for whatever reason".
There will be a further first-dose clinic for the under-40s held in July.
Anyone who has previously had a first dose of the Moderna vaccine in the UK but has since travelled to the island will also be offered their second jab on the Isle of Man on 14 June.
All of the first-dose clinics will be held at the Douglas vaccination hub on Market Street.
The health department had previously said anyone who had not registered for a first vaccine before 10 May may have to wait up to two months to receive it.
Anyone who has not had the vaccine has been urged to register for it online or contact the coronavirus 111 helpline.
The government said there would be a slow down of the vaccination programme from next week, as they await further supplies of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Although supplies of AstraZeneca are available, it is currently recommended that those under 40 are offered an alternative to it.
More than 61,000 people have received a first dose of the vaccine, which is 85% of the the island's adult population, and more than 27,000 have now been given both jabs.
