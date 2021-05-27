Covid: Manx residents warned to keep second dose appointments
Manx residents who try to reschedule dates for their second Covid vaccine doses without good reason face being put to the back of the queue, the government has warned.
People who cannot keep bookings must call 111 and explain their reasons, but exemptions will only be made for specific clinical reasons.
A spokesman said supplies had been "carefully allocated" for the jabs.
Appointments would not be changed to "fit in with travel plans", he added.
Isolation rules for returning residents were eased on Monday.
People arriving home from the UK or Channel Islands can now leave isolation as long as they test negative for Covid within 48 hours of returning.
Before the relaxation, returning residents had been subject to a strict 14-day quarantine and testing regime.
A government spokesman said: "Please don't ask to change your appointment to fit in with travel plans.
"It'll be the end of the queue for those who refuse or reject their second appointments."
The island's vaccination programme is currently focussing on delivering second jabs in line with the current gap of 10-12 weeks between doses.
More than 25,500 people have already received both doses of the vaccine, while 61,000 have been given at least one dose.
