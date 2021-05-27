Isle of Man sets new date for Covid-delayed elections
- Published
Manx local authority elections delayed by the coronavirus pandemic will now take place on 22 July.
The polls were due to take place on 23 April last year but were moved back by 12 months due to the first lockdown, before being delayed by restrictions a second time.
There will be 136 seats available across the island's 21 local boards.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker called for "public-spirited individuals" to stand in the poll.
In the last island-wide poll in 2016 more than half of the votes were uncontested, and several had to hold by-elections to fill seats left vacant after candidates failed to come forward.
Mr Baker said: "This opportunity only comes around once every four years and it's important we see greater engagement in Manx politics and an end to uncontested elections.
"A local authority can only be as effective, active and vibrant as the people elected to run it, so we need those who are capable, energetic and engaged - willing to represent the views of those who live and work in their community while standing up for what they believe in."
Local authority members on the island are not paid a salary but can claim various expenses.
The overall number of authorities will reduce at the poll as the boards of Arbory Commissioners and Rushen Commissioners merge to form one authority with six members.
It will also see an overhaul of the boundaries of the Douglas Council wards and a reduction in councillors from 18 to 12.
Only those who were on the electoral register by 18 March will be eligible to stand, and nominations will close on 29 June.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk