Covid: Isle of Man isolation rules for new arrivals eased
- Published
Coronavirus isolation rules for people arriving on the Isle of Man have been relaxed.
Returning residents and all visitors now only have to self-isolate until they record a negative Covid-19 test, taken within 48 hours of arrival at a cost of £30.
They must also be tested again six days after arrival.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it was the "right balance for the current circumstances".
Currently only immediate family, partners, property owners and those who have been offered employment on the island can apply to visit.
'Think carefully'
The new isolation period is restricted to those who have been in the UK or Channel Island for 10 days before arrival.
Those travelling from anywhere else, including Ireland, must self-isolate for seven days and pay for two tests.
All new arrivals must avoid medical and care settings for 10 days, and anyone who declines to follow the testing regime will be required to isolate alone for 21 days.
Mr Quayle said the easing of the rules would offer more flexibility.
Uncertainty over the impact of the Indian variant meant there were still some areas of concern regarding the UK's current situation, he said.
He urged people to "think carefully when considering travel" and said things could "change rapidly".
