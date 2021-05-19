The Peggy: Timeline for return of historic boat to be drafted
- Published
A timeline for the return of a historic boat to its hometown will be drawn up after Tynwald backed the move.
Jason Moorhouse said the international importance of the 18th Century schooner Peggy was sometimes "taken for granted" and should be celebrated.
The vessel was removed from its original boathouse in Castletown in 2015 for conservation work.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) previously said it intended to return the boat to the town's Nautical Museum in the town.
A Tynwald motion put forward by Mr Moorhouse tasked MNH with liaising with the Department for Enterprise (DfE) over the drafting of a "reasonable timeline" for its return, along with a business case for the project.
He said the move would help to provide clarification of a "clear way forward" and did not commit the government to any spending.
The issue divided opinion amongst politicians, with several questioning the estimated cost of £5m to re-house the vessel in a dedicated display area at the Nautical Museum, and how it should be funded.
However, both the House of Keys and Legislative Council backed the motion when it came to the vote.
The DfE must report back to Tywnald with an update on the plans by November.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk