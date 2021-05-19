Corrin Memorial Home to remain open for six months
A private nursing home in the west of the Isle of Man under threat of closure will remain open for six months, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said the extra time was needed to consider future options for delivering services in the area.
The directors of the Corrin Memorial Home in Peel had said the operation was "no longer economically viable" and would close at the end of July.
There are 21 residents at the home, which has the capacity to house 44.
Kate Lord-Brennan MLC, who moved an urgent motion on the issue in Tynwald, said the home's threat of closure was a "pressing issue" that had national implications for the future provision of care.
The government had a responsibility to "step in where appropriate" to ensure the continued provision of adult social care, she added.
Mr Ashford said the home was a "key strategic site" in the west of the island and the health department would work with the trustees to ensure those currently housed in the facility would have a "minimum of six months' notice" before any changes were made.
The original closure date of July would have left the department with no option other than to relocate the residents, he said.
He said discussions would now take place to secure the property and increase the provision of integrated care in the area.
