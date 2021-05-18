Richmond Hill: Traffic disruption expected during drainage work
- Published
Hold-ups are expected along a major route into the Isle of Man's capital from the south for two months during drainage work.
The scheme on Richmond Hill will start on Thursday and take until 24 July, the infrastructure department said.
The work is designed to prevent the road being overwhelmed during heavy rainfall or flash floods.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said it was "critical" it was completed "before the colder weather returns".
"The safety of motorists and their passengers is always central to every project undertaken on our road network," he added.
Traffic lights, a 30mph speed limit and a diversion through St Mark's will be in place during the work.
Further surface dressing of the carriageway is due to be carried out during summer 2022.
