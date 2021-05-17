Covid: Isle of Man isolation rules to ease from Monday
- Published
Covid-19 isolation rules for those arriving on the Isle of Man are to be relaxed from Monday.
People will be able to stop isolating if they record a negative result to a test that must be done within 48 hours of arriving, but will need to take a second test six days later.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the change would make it "easier and more practical" for families to be reunited.
A final decision on the change would be made on Thursday, he added.
Only immediate family, partners and property owners are allowed to apply to visit at present.
Currently all arrivals must self-isolate for seven days, with further restrictions in place for the following three days.
Arrivals will be charged £30 for the two tests that will shorten the isolation period.
'Reasonable compromise'
Plans to allow anyone to visit the island from 29 May have been put on hold following a spike in cases in parts of England due to the India variant.
Mr Quayle said while the Council of Ministers was "not quite ready to change who can come to the island", a shorter isolation period was a "sensible and reasonable compromise".
The new isolation period will only apply to those who have been in the UK or Channel Island for 10 days prior to arrival, and those already in isolation on 24 May.
Those travelling from anywhere else, including the Republic of Ireland, must self-isolate for seven days and pay for two tests.
Anyone who refuses to be tested will be required to isolate alone for 21 days, and all new arrivals must avoid health and care settings for 10 days.
The island recorded its first new infection for 15 days on Monday, which was linked to travel, taking the total number of active cases to three. One person is receiving intensive care treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk