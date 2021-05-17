Couple jailed for importing £29k of cannabis to the Isle of Man
A couple who imported more than £29,000 of cannabis to the Isle of Man through the post have been jailed.
Christopher Corkill and Lisa Barnett, of Marathon Road, admitted arranging to have the parcel delivered to a separate address on 28 January.
Police found the pair in a car outside and a note on the house asking for parcels to be left in the porch.
Corkill, 44, was sentenced to 19 months while Barnett, 42, was jailed for 18 months at Douglas Courthouse on Friday.
The court was told the drugs were hidden inside a pillow in a large white box addressed to a property on Tynwald Terrace, in Douglas, which postal staff reported as suspicious.
Police went to the address and found the lock on the front door of the home had been broken and the note about parcels had been taped to the door.
The couple were arrested after a subsequent search of their home and phones found evidence of drug dealing.
The court heard Corkill had been released from prison in February 2020 for previous drugs offences and was on licence at the time.
The pair also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess the drug with intent to supply.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Corkill had written to the court, expressing remorse about involving Barnett, but while the letter "said all the right things", he had been and still was "a supplier of drugs".
He said he did not accept that Barnett had "simply been dragged" into the situation, adding: "She had a choice, and she chose to get involved."
Barnett was also resentenced for a previous offence of attempting to send £5,000 hidden in a box of chocolates to an address in Liverpool to pay off a drug debt for her son, which she was originally handed a community service order for.
