Warning over illegal heathland burning on Isle of Man
Anyone who sets fire to registered heathland on the Isle of Man without permission could face a fine of up to £10,000, the government has said.
The warning comes after Henry Bridson, 42, was ordered to pay £1,200 after burning land on Dalby Mountain in the west of the island on 10 February.
He is the first person to be prosecuted under the island's Heath Burning Act.
It states that a controlled burn can only be carried on registered heath if a licence is granted.
'Inappropriate burning'
Heathland, which covers about 12% of the island, comprises low growing shrubs such as heather and western gorse and provides a valuable habitat for many threatened species including some ground nesting birds.
Mr Bridson earlier admitted the offences and was fined at a hearing at Douglas Courthouse on 10 May.
Member of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), Martyn Perkins MHK said the prosecution "sends out an important message" about the need to protect the island's biosphere.
He said: "Upland peat soils are also the Island's largest carbon store and this important resource can be damaged by inappropriate burning."
Chief fire officer Kevin Groom said a "poorly planned" approach to burning land could "get out of control and endanger people, wildlife and the environment".
Anyone planning a controlled burn should contact the authorities in advance, he said.
