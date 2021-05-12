Ben-my-Chree: Isle of Man ferry's return hit by further delays
- Published
The Isle of Man's main ferry is facing fresh delays in its return to service, the Steam Packet Company has said.
The Ben-my-Chree has been undergoing repairs in a dry-dock since mid-April and had been due to resume crossings on Thursday.
But it has now emerged problems identified during the vessel's annual overhaul will take longer than thought to put right.
The ferry is now expected to be back in action by the end of May.
Fastcraft Manannan and MV Arrow will continue to operate passenger and freight journeys respectively.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.