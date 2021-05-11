Women complete trek round Isle of Man in three days
- Published
A woman has walked around the Isle of Man in three days in a fundraising tribute to her brother, who died in a plane crash.
Emma Blackburn undertook the 100-mile (160km) coastal walk in memory of pilot William, who died in Dubai in 2019.
Ms Blackburn and friend Maddie Landels battled wind and rain to complete the route on Monday, raising £11,000 for the island's Air Ambulance Service.
Ms Blackburn said she was "so proud" to have completed the trip.
She said it "just felt right" to mark the anniversary of William's death by fundraising for the service, which he had worked for early in his career.
"He was just a caring person and he loved working there, he loved being able to do something, and obviously he loved flying as well," she said.
"It was the perfect job for him and it was the perfect cause for us."
Ms Landels said although she had always wanted to walk the trail around the island's coastline, known as the Raad Ny Foillan, she had thought it would be "at a leisurely pace".
"Then Emma decided to say we could do it in three days," she said.
"So I thought, why not? If you can and you're able, why not?"
Ms Blackburn said the pair were "pretty proud of ourselves, because it was very difficult".
"Three days was a push," she said, adding that the "amazing" support that had been shown to the friends on their journey meant "the world" to her family.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk