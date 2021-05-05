Covid-19: Refunds due after isolation rule change
Residents who were already in isolation after returning to the Isle of Man before border restrictions were eased will be given refunds of up to £90 and be able to leave quarantine earlier.
The Covid-19 isolation period was reduced to seven days on 1 May, and the number of tests needed was reduced.
Juan Watterson SHK said it "seemed unfair" the new rules did not apply to those already in quarantine.
Tynwald backed an extension of the new regulations to those already isolating.
Changes to the island's border restrictions have allowed non-resident family members, partners and property owners to apply for permission to visit.
Those isolating only have to pay for two tests under the new regime, rather than the previous three, and the cost of each test was also reduced from £50 to £30.
Mr Watterson moved an amendment to allow the new rules to be extended to those already subject to the previous isolation and testing regime and to be refunded the testing costs.
He said the number of people this would affect was "ever declining".
The Manx parliament backed the extension of the changes to those already in isolation during a special sitting of the Tynwald Court on Tuesday.
