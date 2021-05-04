Ben-my-Chree: Isle of Man ferry to be out of service for extra week
- Published
The Isle of Man's main ferry will be out of action for about a week longer than planned, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said.
The Ben-my-Chree has been in dry dock since mid-April for a scheduled annual overhaul and was due to return to service on Friday.
Inspections found its stern tube bearings were "worn more than expected", the ferry operator said.
The passenger and freight vessel will now return to service on 13 May.
During the extended period, the fast craft Manannan will continue to operate passenger sailings, while MV Arrow will carry out freight journeys.
Journeys already booked on the Ben-my-Chree during the extended period will be transferred to the Manannan.
