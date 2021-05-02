Tynwald Day: Stallholders to return for Isle of Man national day
Stallholders will once again be able to take part in the celebrations to mark the Isle of Man's national day.
Charities, traders and caterers can apply for plots on the fairfield in St John's on 5 July.
Last year's celebrations, including the open air sitting of the Tynwald, were severely pared back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
President of Tynwald, Steve Rodan, said organisers were "planning optimistically" for a fuller programme.
The annual sitting of the Manx parliament in St John's is the feature piece of the day and includes the reading of the island's new laws, a part of the ancient ceremony known as the promulgation of the acts.
If a new law is not promulgated within 18 months of being given Royal Assent, it falls from the statute book.
Mr Rodan said: "My hope is that islanders will be able to come together on 5th July to celebrate their National Day at St John's in as normal a fashion as possible.
"Islanders should collectively and individually feel proud of their response to the pandemic, and I hope Tynwald Day will provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved."
The 138 plots on the Tynwald fairfield will be allocated free of charge to provide entertainment, games and items for sale.
