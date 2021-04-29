Illegal tree felling on Isle of Man 'risks substantial fine'
- Published
Anyone who cuts down a tree on the Isle of Man without a licence could "risk a substantial fine", the government has warned.
It follows the prosecution of a 70-year-old man for allowing the felling of six trees in Lezayre in November.
Denis Cunningham, of Ramsey, was fined £4,200 after admitting the offences on Monday.
Under the Tree Preservation Act, a licence must be obtained to cut down a tree of a certain size.
'Rare prosecutions'
Magistrates at Douglas Courthouse fined Mr Cunningham £700 for each of the trees cut down, which included oak, sycamore and willow.
The trees were felled while work was carried out to prepare for installing a heat pump in a field, the court heard.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot said the trees were "critical to the environment and the beauty of our biosphere".
He said they also provided "important habitats for wildlife and help mitigate against climate change".
"While prosecutions are rare, they serve as a reminder that people must first obtain a licence or risk a substantial fine," he said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk