Manx Utilities reviews cut in green electricity payments
A cut in the amount paid to customers who generate their own energy and sell it to Manx Utilities for the Isle of Man's electricity grid will be reviewed.
From 1 April, the rate paid for private electricity generation fell by 1p per kWh to 8.2p.
The move was criticised in the House of Keys by Paul Quine MHK, who said it was " a retrograde step".
MU chairman Tim Baker MHK said the cut would be reviewed by the board.
The reduction is part of the company's five-year pricing strategy, which was approved by Tynwald in 2017.
There is a further cut expected in 2022.
Mr Quine said reducing the tariff was not in line with the government's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.
Mr Baker said the change would represent about a £25 reduction for customers on the tariff.
"Viewed through the lens of where we are now, this step looks as though it's flying in the face of the climate change obligations that the island has," he said.
He added that "in light of the climate change challenge the decision will be discussed again by the MU board".
Most other charges and rates for water, sewerage and electricity remain unchanged in 2021.
