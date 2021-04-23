Covid: New Manx Covid outbreak rises to eight cases
- Published
Another case of coronavirus has emerged on the Isle of Man, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to eight.
The case is linked to a current cluster in the north of the island.
Visiting at Isle of Man Prison in Jurby has been suspended over the weekend, the jail's acting governor has said.
Leroy Bonnick said several prisoners had "vulnerabilities" and the step was being taken to "minimise risk" of the virus spreading to the prison.
The decision would be reviewed on Monday, he added.
Visiting at hospital settings on the island was suspended on Thursday.
One person with the virus, who is not linked to the new clusters, continues to receive intensive care treatment in Noble's Hospital.
There are 11 active cases on the island in total, and more than 860 people are currently in isolation.
A total of 1,585 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 29 of whom have died.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk