Covid: Isle of Man over-18s urged to register for vaccine
Isle of Man residents who are 18 and over have been told they risk waiting up to two months to receive the first dose of a Covid vaccine if they do not register for one by 10 May.
From that date, the vaccination programme will be strongly focused on delivering second doses.
A slow-down in vaccine deliveries means the roll-out of first doses will be "severely restricted" during the period, the health department said.
Second doses are given after 12 weeks.
Health Minister David Ashford said take-up in younger age groups was currently "a concern".
He said there was now a "short window of opportunity" for anyone who has not received a first dose to be booked in for one before the shift in focus.
"As we undertake second doses against a backdrop of more restricted supplies, Pfizer vaccines will not be available for first doses for a number of months," he added.
More than 53,000 of the 74,000 people earmarked to get the jab have so far received at least one dose.
Anyone eligible who has not yet registered for a vaccine has been urged to do so online or by calling the coronavirus 111 helpline.
