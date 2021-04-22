Covid: Bid to reinstate Isle of Man TT week bank holiday rejected
- Published
Tynwald has rejected a bid to reinstate a bank holiday during what would have been TT week on the Isle of Man.
The Senior Race Day holiday had originally been scheduled to take place on 11 June, but was moved to 27 August when the races were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Moorhouse MHK argued having it on the earlier date would help local businesses sooner.
But Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said the move gave firms "certainty".
It is the second year in a row that the June bank holiday has been moved because of the pandemic.
Mr Skelly said organisers needed a "long lead-in time" to plan events for the four-day weekend and a similar move in 2020 had "been a success".
Mr Moorhouse had earlier argued having the break in August could be less beneficial this year as it was a time when traditionally more people leave the island to go on holiday.
"This year there could be an exodus with the easing of border restrictions," he added.
