Covid: Isle of Man charities to receive £600k in unclaimed cash
- Published
Charities and voluntary organisations will be helped to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances using unclaimed money in dormant Isle of Man bank accounts.
The Dormant Assets Fund was set up by the Treasury to allow some cash that has remained untouched for 15 years to be given to good causes.
Manx Lottery Trust has been appointed to distribute the £600,000 fund.
Applications for up to £50,000 can be made by each eligible organisation.
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Sarah Kelly said the funds would be granted to "help improve the resilience, capacity and sustainability" of the island's third sector.
"We believe it will help to make positive change in our community," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk