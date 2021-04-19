Covid: Lockdown lifted for third time on Isle of Man
- Published
People on the Isle of Man are returning to normality once again after the island's latest coronavirus lockdown ended.
Shops, pubs and cafes are all reopening, pupils are returning to schools, and working from home is no longer mandatory.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March after a sharp rise in cases.
There are currently seven active Covid-19 infections on the island, three of which are travel-related.
However, there are still almost 700 people in self-isolation.
'Difficult period'
Many health and care services are also set to get up and running after a six-week hiatus.
Doctors, dentists and opticians can resume routine face-to-face appointments with patients.
Other health services at Noble's Hospital are also recommencing, including elective surgery, outpatient clinics and in-person consultant appointments.
Visiting restrictions at Manx Care residential homes have been partially eased, but will not be fully lifted for another week.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said it had been "a difficult period" for the island's health and care service, but services would "come back on stream and get back up to speed as soon as possible".
"Some services will be restored more quickly than others," she added.
The island's border remains closed to non-residents unless they are given special permission to visit.
