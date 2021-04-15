Prince Philip: Isle of Man recounts 'happy memories' of visits
Members of the Isle of Man's parliament have observed a minute's silence in tribute to Prince Philip.
It was announced on Friday by Buckingham Palace that the Duke of Edinburgh had died, aged 99.
In a special sitting of Tynwald, President Steve Rodan said people on the island had "happy memories" of the duke's several visits.
Mr Rodan recounted some of the occasions, including a visit to the TT and a journey on the horse trams.
He said the most memorial visits for the island's community were the Royal Tynwald visits in 1979 and 2003 when he accompanied the Queen to the annual open air sitting of the court, which he described as "landmark events".
Mr Rodan recalled the duke's "lively informality, unique humour designed to break the ice, his interest in the island and recollection of his various visits here".
"In all these visits over the years, generations of Manx people have had the opportunity of giving the Duke of Edinburgh a true Manx welcome," he said.
"With these happy memories of His Royal Highness' times visiting these shores, and at this time of sorrow for the Royal family our thoughts and prayers are today with them.
"On behalf of Tynwald Court, I extend to Her Majesty our deepest condolences."
Speaking in the House of Keys following the special sitting, Speaker Juan Watterson said he would also be sending a letter of condolence to the Queen and the Royal family on behalf of MHKs.
