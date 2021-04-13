Calf of Man stamps mark 70 years since Manx National Trust founded
A special set of stamps illustrating the varied wildlife on the Calf of Man is set to mark 70 years since the founding of the Manx National Trust.
The 10 stamps feature some of the wildlife on and surrounding the bird observatory and nature reserve, which sits off the south of the island.
A law change in 1951 gave the trust the power to own land on behalf of the Manx nation for the first time.
The trust is now part of Manx National Heritage (MNH).
The body is the national custodian of the island's heritage sites, archaeology and a large amount of conservation land.
MNH director Edmund Southworth said the collection reflected the "varied flora and fauna to be found on this small island" as well as its "important cultural history and heritage".
The Calf itself was originally leased by MNH from the National Trust for England and Wales, before ownership was transferred to the Manx Museum and National Trust in 1986.
The bird observatory on the small island is managed by the organisation in conjunction with the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Maxine Cannon, from the Isle of Man Post Office, said the area would "always have a special place in the heart of true Manxies".
