Covid: Vaccine offered to those living with weakened immunity
People aged over 16 who live with someone with weakened immunity will be fast-tracked for a Covid-19 vaccine, the health minister has said.
David Ashford said the change would "provide increased protection" for those more vulnerable to the virus.
The move brings the Isle of Man in line with the UK's latest recommendations and those in the category have been invited to begin registering.
People who have weakened immunity have already been offered the jab.
Previously, those living with them in the same household have only been given the vaccination in line with their own age group.
More than 47,700 islanders have now received their first jab, while almost 15,500 have been given both.
Anyone over 30 who has not yet booked a vaccination has also been urged to register and no longer needs an invitation letter to do so.
