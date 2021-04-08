Laxey flooding: Rock ramp proposed to replace weir
Plans to replace a weir with a rock ramp to prevent flooding in a Manx village have been put forward by the Department of Infrastructure.
The Laxey River scheme would see the existing structure demolished and replaced with the ramp to control water flow and prevent bank erosion.
More than 60 houses in Laxey were damaged in 2019 by a flood that was partly caused by debris in the weir.
The plans are part of an island-wide push to improve sea and flood defences.
The works, to the north of Victoria Terrace in the village, would also see a reinforced wall along the bank to the rear of the houses on Glen Road.
The proposals will be considered by the island's planning authority at a later date.
