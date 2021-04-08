Onchan toilet vandalism puts focus on bad parenting
Vandals who ransacked public toilets in the east of the Isle of Man have prompted calls for parents to do more to tackle anti-social behaviour among children.
It comes after hundreds of pounds worth in damage was caused to the facilities in Onchan Park on Monday.
A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Commissioner Martin Macfarlane said parental input was "one of the biggest elements" in addressing the issue.
"That means a parent taking an interest in where their child is going on, say, a Friday or Saturday evening, what time are they coming home," he said.
"If a situation happens it's about working together with the school or with the police to challenge those behaviours, and try and get some more positive outlooks in the future."
Mr Macfarlane said he wanted to emphasise anti-social behaviour was usually committed by a "a minority" and there were "a lot of amazing young people in Onchan".
The toilets, which had recently been refurbished, were vandalised between 17:00 and 20:00 BST.
The damage is the latest incident of vandalism in the village in recent weeks after a sports club suffered a similar attack in February.
