Covid: Isle of Man cases fall below 100 for first time in a month
- Published
The number of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Man has fallen to below 100 for the first time in more than a month.
No new cases have been recorded on the island in the past 24 hours and the number of people with the virus now stands at 88.
The number of active cases rose to 106 on 4 March, and reached a peak of 881 on 21 March.
One person is currently receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital and 812 people are still in self-isolation.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March after a sharp rise in cases with an unknown source of transmission.
The last unexplained case to emerge was recorded more than a week ago now.
A total of 1,572 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 29 of whom have died.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk