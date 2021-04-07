Castletown police station plans to provide 'positive benefit' to area
A tenancy agreement for a former police station will give the surrounding town a "positive social and economic" boost, a heritage organisation has said.
The Castletown building was bought by Manx National Heritage (MNH) in 2018.
MNH said it was is in negotiations with Marlinspike Properties over a lease, which could it become a reception for a Japanese restaurant and a hotel.
MNH director Edmund Southworth said the proposals would "facilitate the repair and refurbishment" of the building.
He added that the plans would also provide "the potential for future community use of part of the space" and offer the "additional benefit of substantial investment in essential repairs to the roof and the removal of non-historic internal additions".
A public consultation in 2019 showed strong support for the preservation of the structure, designed by architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott in 1895.
Almost all of the 400 respondents felt it was important public access to it was maintained, while just over a third opposed any commercial use.
