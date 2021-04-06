Covid: Manx outdoor construction sites and garden centres reopen
Building sites and garden centres have reopened on the Isle of Man after a month-long closure due to Covid-19.
Sites were forced to shut down on 5 March following a surge in coronavirus cases.
Outdoor works are now allowed to start up again as long as social distancing is observed and face marks are worn.
Rules on indoor construction have also been relaxed to allow one person per room in vacant properties, though a ban on work in occupied buildings remains.
Garden centres can open, providing similar measures on social distancing are followed.
Face masks remain strongly recommended.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March after a sharp rise in cases of unexplained origin.
One new case of Covid-19, which could be linked to a known source of transmission, was recorded over the Easter weekend.
There are currently 125 active cases of the virus on the island, with one person receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
Rules on gatherings were relaxed on Friday, allowing groups of up to 10 people to meet outdoors as long as social distancing rules were followed.
