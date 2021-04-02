Covid: ‘Safe’ reopening of Isle of Man schools 'a priority'
"Everything possible" is being done to enable the safe reopening of schools on the Isle of Man, the government said.
Teachers and support staff could return from 12 April, 24 hours before some pupils start to come back for lessons.
Pupils' phased return would "depend on infection rates continuing to decline, and the latest advice from the public health directorate", Education Minister Alex Allinson stressed.
Schools closed to all pupils from 5 March as island infection rates soared.
"As we start along the road to recovery we must make sure that every step forward doesn't risk two steps backwards at a later stage," Dr Allinson said.
Primary schools would initially only be open to vulnerable children and those of key workers from 13 April.
Secondary schools would be gradually reopened to students from the same date, with selected Year 11 and 13 pupils given priority in a "staggered or part-time manner".
Individual schools would be responsible for determining the level of operational detail on student numbers and days of attendance.
Work was ongoing to make arrangements for nurseries and child-minders to reopen in alignment with schools, Dr Allinson added.
