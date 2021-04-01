Covid: Isle of Man to gradually ease lockdown
- Published
People on the Isle of Man will be able to meet friends and family outdoors from Friday, the government said.
But Chief Minister Howard Quayle urged islanders to adopt a cautious approach. Gatherings must not exceed 10 people, social distancing must be maintained, and face masks should be worn.
The construction industry will be allowed to return to work outdoors on Tuesday under certain conditions.
A phased reopening of the island's schools is set to begin on 12 April.
The island entered its third lockdown on 3 March following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
Mr Quayle said that while the island's latest lockdown was "not over", the lifting of restrictions was now on a "steady, safe, one-way journey".
'Baby steps'
Allowing people to meet up with friends and family would help to make "these tough days that little bit easier", he said.
A broader reopening could begin on or around 19 April "subject to the situation remaining under control".
"'Baby steps' has to be the right approach for the situation we are in today," he added.
One further case of Covid-19, which can be linked to a known case, has been recorded in the last 24 hours.
It takes the total number of active cases on the island to 294.
