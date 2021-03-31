Covid: Isle of Man household waste disposal sites to reopen
A phased reopening of the Isle of Man's tips will take place in the coming days, their operators have said.
The facilities were closed at the start of the month as the island entered its third lockdown after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
Social distancing will be maintained at the four civic amenity sites, which are run by local authorities.
In a joint statement, the authorities said the facilities had been closed to protect the public and staff.
Rules for the disposal of items will vary across the sites, but bulky items will not be accepted and the time people are allowed to spend at the facilities will be limited.
Bring banks have remained open to help households dispose of items throughout the closure period.
