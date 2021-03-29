Isle of Man dog owners warned over ground nesting birds
Dog owners have been warned they could face a fine of up to £2,500 for not keeping their pet under control at an Isle of Man nature reserve.
Visitors to the Ayres National Nature Reserve must stick to the designated paths and keep their pets on a lead at all times between 1 April and 31 July.
The area is home to a variety of ground nesting birds, including curlews, skylarks and meadow pipits.
Byelaws mean anyone who disturbs nesting birds could face prosecution.
Walkers have been reminded to move away from any birds that show signs of agitation or distress in the area.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said newly hatched chicks were "extremely vulnerable" for many weeks until they learn to fly.
Dog owners have also been urged to keep their animals away from pregnant ewes and lambs during lambing season.
