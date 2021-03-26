‘Exceptionally old’ red panda dies at Isle of Man Wildlife Park
An endangered red panda who was "exceptionally old" has been put down at a wildlife park on the Isle of Man.
Frisco, who was almost 18, had been "struggling", Curraghs Wildlife Park said.
The average lifespan for the mammals is 14, and very few live beyond 16, they added.
Frisco, who was born at Thrigby Wildlife Park in Great Yarmouth, had been popular with visitors since arriving at the park in 2008.
A spokeswoman for the park said it had become obvious to keepers at the Ballaugh animal sanctuary that the panda's "end was near" and putting it down was the "kindest thing we could do".
Keepers would miss seeing Frisco "munching soft fruits and sitting in her favourite tree", she said, but the panda had had "a good long life".
There are three remaining red pandas at the park, including Kush, who became well known on the island after escaping from his enclosure for the second time in January last year.
