Covid: Isle of Man hospital patient dies with virus
A person with Covid-19 who had been receiving hospital treatment on the Isle of Man has died, the government has confirmed.
The death takes the total number of people on the island that have died with Covid-19 to 27.
A government spokesman said coronavirus had not been "the primary cause of death", but the patient had tested positive for the virus.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it was "terribly sad news".
The patient's death is the second on the island since it entered its third lockdown on 3 March, following a surge in new cases of the virus.
On 12 March, the island recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than four months.
Mr Quayle said his thoughts were "with this person's family and loved ones, to whom I extend my condolences".
Thirteen people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment at Noble's Hospital, with three in intensive case.
A further six infections were identified in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases now stands at 652.
Lockdown restrictions are due to stay in place on the island until at least 6 April.
