Covid: Man denies Laxey beach gathering rule break

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionIan Kirk was arrested near Laxey beach early on Thursday morning

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with breaking the Isle of Man's Covid-19 laws by taking part in a get-together on a beach.

Ian Kirk, of Pinfold Hill in Lonan, denied taking part in a gathering of between 15 and 20 people on Laxey Promenade and beach on Thursday.

Police attended the area at about 06:00 GMT after being alerted that a group of people were swimming in the sea.

Gatherings of people from different households are currently banned.

Mr Kirk, a self-employed wellness coach, was released on bail and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 27 April, when a trial date will be set.

