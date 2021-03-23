Covid: Manx bus drivers put at risk by lockdown 'sightseers'
Bus drivers on the Isle of Man are being put at risk by people "joyriding" and using the services for "sightseeing", the chief minister has said.
There are currently 42 drivers in self-isolation, with eight testing positive for coronavirus.
Howard Quayle said people taking unnecessary journeys were putting drivers at risk.
The service would continue to operate despite staff shortages, he added.
Debbie Halsall, of Unite the Union, said there was “a fear” of catching the virus among drivers, who she said should be prioritised for vaccination along with air and sea crews.
The Isle of Man went into lockdown on 3 March after a rise in positive Covid-19 tests that had no known source of transmission, and there are currently 766 active cases.
But Bus Vannin services have continued to operate on a reduced timetable during the circuit breaker.
All passengers are legally required to wear face coverings, while screens have been fitted to busses and personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser have been provided to drivers.
A total of 1,516 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began and 26 have died.
