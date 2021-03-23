Covid: Eighty people handed official warnings for lockdown breaches
Eighty people who have breached the Isle of Man's coronavirus laws during the current lockdown have been warned they could face fines or jail if they break the rules again.
The offenders had committed minor breaches of rules for the first time, a police spokesman said.
The Manx force issues official warnings to those who commit "low risk" Covid-19 breaches.
But repeat offenders will face large fines or even jail, the spokesman said.
Fines of up to £10,000 could be issued, or three months in prison.
The latest lockdown began on 3 March.
Seventeen people have already been arrested during the island's third lockdown and a further three have been hit with fixed penalties.
Several people have appeared in court, including a 45-year-old man who was jailed on Saturday for four weeks.
Officers have received more than 220 tip-offs about potential breaches during the period.
Supt Stephen Maddocks said although the large majority of the public were "adhering strictly to the rules", police would "take any suspected breach seriously".
People who commit "clear and flagrant" breaches of the regulations would always face prosecution, he said.
"I can assure you we investigate all reports made to us", he added.
A further 13 cases of Covid-19 have been identified on the island in the past 24 hours, and there are currently 766 active cases.
